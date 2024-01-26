Search
The Dandy Warhols: 30 years of musical art and rock and roll

30 years of musical art and rock and roll

by: Divine Triplett
Get ready for a night of musical excitement as The Dandy Warhols make their way to The Vogue on March 15.

The band, featuring members Courtney Taylor-Taylor, Peter Holmstrom, and Zia McCabe, will take the stage to discuss their latest album, upcoming tour, and much more.

Presented by Forty5, this promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans and music enthusiasts alike. Secure your tickets now for The Dandy Warhols’ performance on March 15, 2024, at The Vogue, and be prepared for a night filled with great tunes and captivating insights from the band.

It’s a musical journey you won’t want to miss!

