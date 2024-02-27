The District Theatre presents ‘Broadway’s Bad Girls’

Tom Alvarez, an avid promoter of theatrical productions, proudly presents “Broadway’s Bad Girls.”

This whimsical musical extravaganza celebrates the iconic villainesses of Broadway, showcasing the fearless and outspoken women who captivate audiences with their power and moxie.

Taking place at from March 7th to 10th, this production promises a homage to these memorable characters.

Located at 627 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis, IN, tickets and showtimes are available at indydistricttheatre.org.