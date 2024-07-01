Search
Rep. Spartz charged with weapons violation at DC airport

The Family Business returns for season 5

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

The BET+ series “The Family Business” is back! Season 5 will premiere this Thursday, July 4. Fans are excited to see what happens next in the story.

Ernie Hudson and Valarie Pettiford, two stars of the show, joined All Indiana Host Felicia Michelle to share more information. They shared exciting details about the new season and gave a peek behind the scenes.

In the interview, Ernie and Valarie talked about why the show has become a favorite for viewers. They discussed what makes the show special and what fans can look forward to in Season 5.

This is the first time we’ve seen an African-American” family that is billionaires. They have power. They’ve worked very hard to build this dynasty that they can pass on generationally. It’s about holding families together and it’s about the struggle they go through and the consequences of these choices,” Hudson said.

“I think we haven’t seen that and I think people are fascinated,” Hudson continued.

Fans have made “The Family Business” a favorite because of its intriguing storylines and relatable characters.

As Season 5 kicks off, viewers can expect more twists and turns that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Don’t miss the Season 5 premiere of “The Family Business” this Thursday on BET+! Get ready for an exciting new chapter in the Duncan family’s saga.

