All Indiana

‘The Fantasticks’ musical comes to Myers Dinner Theatre stage next week

It’s the longest-running stage production of any kind in the history of American theatre and it’s called

“The Fantasticks.”

Beginning next week, this show hits the stage at the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro.

Two of this production’s performers joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss this timeless and universal fable of love.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.