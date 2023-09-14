The far-reaching effects of addiction and substance abuse

Lisa Gennosa is not just a physician assistant, but also a devoted wife, loving mother, and the daughter of a liquor and narcotics agent.

She has bravely chosen to share her deeply personal experience with addiction, shedding light on her own son’s battle and the journey she has started to ensure that everyone affected by addiction receives the care and support they need.

In her memoir, “Incurable Hope: A Memoir and Survival Guide for Coping with a Loved One’s Addiction,” Lisa Gennosa offers a raw and honest account of her family’s struggles, providing invaluable insights and guidance for those navigating the challenging terrain of addiction.

Her story is a representation of power, hope, and the resilience of people in the face of adversity.