‘The Golden Gays’ bring Hot Flashbacks tour to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three hip old grannies have taken Indianapolis by storm.

The Golden Gays brought their Hot Flashbacks tour to the Circle City. Their Thursday night show at The District Theater was standing room only, while their Friday night show quickly sold out.

So what’s the show about?

“It’s a Golden Girls musical adventure!” said Blanche. “We travel down the road and back again to find Sophia Petrillo!”

