The Golden Shovel Competition builds skills, futures in construction

The Golden Shovel – Heavy Equipment Safety and Skills Competition is set to take place Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MacAllister Machinery Company, Inc., located at 6300 Southeastern Ave, Indianapolis. This event aims to introduce students to the world of heavy equipment operation within the civil construction industry.

The competition will emphasize safety, equipment maintenance, operation skills, and teamwork, providing a unique opportunity for students to explore potential careers in this field. It also seeks to achieve several key objectives, including connecting students with industry partners and job opportunities, focusing on the prospects in the heavy equipment sector of civil construction, and instilling a sense of competition and camaraderie in the educational pathway.

Students participating in the Golden Shovel Competition will have the chance to demonstrate their understanding of jobsite safety, perform skid steer walk-around procedures, execute safe start-up and shut-down procedures for skid steers, showcase their skid steer skills, and illustrate their ability to work effectively as part of a team.

The event is set to feature schools like Garrett High School and Hamilton Heights High School, with plans to expand its reach in 2024 to encompass all Civil Construction Pathway schools, promising even greater participation and excitement.

Key highlights of the Golden Shovel Competition include its role in bridging the gap between high school students and the construction industry, serving as a platform to ignite students’ enthusiasm for construction and connect them with potential employers. Additionally, the event enjoys strong support from local construction contractors, underlining its contribution to addressing workforce shortages within civil construction.