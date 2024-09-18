Search
The Hat Ladies release new children’s album ‘You’re a Star

ALL INDIANA SONGS INSPIRED

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

The Hat Ladies, made up of sisters Lisa and Joanie Pimentel, are veteran music teachers who write and produce music.

Their new children’s album, “You’re a Star,” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Drawing from their extensive experience working with children in the classroom, the album features songs about everyday experiences like going to school, going to bed, and missing loved ones.

Though aimed at children, the music is written for people of all ages to enjoy.

Stream “You’re a Star” by The Hat Ladies today on your favorite platform!

