The importance of self-pampering, according to science

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether it’s a manicure, a pedicure or a day at the spa, we all have that special something that makes us feel refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to get back out there and conquer the stressors of everyday life again.

Self-pampering is an escape and, according to science, we need an escape from reality every now and then to keep ourselves healthy.

In a study published in Health Psychology Research, scientists surveyed 154 working women, stratifying them into three groups: married women, women with children and women taking care of a loved one. Respondents who reported they indulged in pampering — whether at home or at a beauty salon — were less likely to be depressed than those who did not.

“Results of this study contribute to a deeper understanding of the importance of self-pampering as a buffer against depression,” authors say in the paper. “Given the rising prevalence of depression today, it is essential to explore such protective mechanisms.”