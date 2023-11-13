The importance of teaching children gratitude

November is a month dedicated to cultivating gratitude, and this year, parenting expert Meri Wallace is making a significant contribution to this theme with the release of her third book, “The Secret World of Children.”

In this insightful work, Wallace discusses the crucial role of teaching children the value of gratitude.

As parents, caregivers, and educators, it is our responsibility to nurture this essential virtue in the young minds entrusted to our care.

Wallace’s expertise sheds light on effective strategies and techniques for instilling gratitude in children, fostering empathy, and encouraging them to appreciate the blessings and kindnesses that surround them.

Her book promises to be a valuable resource for anyone committed to nurturing grateful and emotionally well-rounded children.