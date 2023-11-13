Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The importance of teaching children gratitude

The importance of teaching children gratitude

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

November is a month dedicated to cultivating gratitude, and this year, parenting expert Meri Wallace is making a significant contribution to this theme with the release of her third book, “The Secret World of Children.”

In this insightful work, Wallace discusses the crucial role of teaching children the value of gratitude.

As parents, caregivers, and educators, it is our responsibility to nurture this essential virtue in the young minds entrusted to our care.

Wallace’s expertise sheds light on effective strategies and techniques for instilling gratitude in children, fostering empathy, and encouraging them to appreciate the blessings and kindnesses that surround them.

Her book promises to be a valuable resource for anyone committed to nurturing grateful and emotionally well-rounded children.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Judge grants IPS exemption from...
Education /
Holcomb takes major steps amid...
I-Team 8 /
8 Indian restaurants in the...
Local News /
Celebrating Indy’s robust culinary scene
All Indiana /
‘The Rock’ entering politics and...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Fischer Farms +...
All Indiana /
Kid-ing with Kayla: First time...
Kid-ing with Kayla /
Comedian Uncle Lazer coming to...
All Indiana /