The Indiana Black Expo and what should you expect

It’s time for a summer celebration!

The Indiana Black Expo is back; IBE President Alice Watson and IBE Promoter Amp Harris stopped to discuss the upcoming IBE Summer Celebration.

The event will take place July 6th through the 16th in Indianapolis. The IBE Summer Celebration will showcase art, dance, food, film, and more. The celebration will also host business and education conferences. As well as their cooperate luncheon and an All-White Affair.

Their annual Outdoor concert will have performances by The O’Jays, Stephanie Mills, El DeBarge, and Howard Hewett.

The IBE Summer Celebration will celebrate 52 years of showcasing Black culture. You do not want to miss out on this prestigious event.

Visit summercelebration.net and indianablackexpo.com for more.