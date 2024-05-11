Search
The Indy Hat Project is back!

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cincinnati Bengals center, Indiana native, and Cathedral High School alumnus Ted Karras and Matt Renie are kicking off season two of the Indy Hat Project. It’s a nonprofit that raises money for adults with developmental disabilities.

All proceeds go to the Village of Merici. After the huge success from last year, organizers wanted to bring it back again. New year. New look. Same great cause!

