All Indiana

‘The Last Glaciers’ premieres today at Indiana State Museum IMAX Theater

A groundbreaking documentary premieres Tuesday at the Indiana State Museum IMAX Theater.

It’s called, “The Last Glaciers,” and it confronts climate change while taking audiences on a global adventure.

This is one of the most comprehensive documentaries ever produced about the relationship between climate change, mountain environments and glaciers.

The narrator, director and producer of this breathtaking film, Craig Leeson, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share his experiences, the message he’s trying to spread about this world’s melting glaciers and more.