The legacy continues with ‘The Manhattans’

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

On today’s All Indiana, we’re welcoming the talented band members from “The Manhattans” into our studio for an exclusive interview.

David Tyson, Troy May, and Lawrence Newton, esteemed musicians and integral parts of this iconic group, will be sharing their insights into their illustrious careers and their time in Indy for CCC.

To learn more about the incredible journey of “The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston,” be sure to check out their website at letsjustkissandsaygoodbye.com.

This promises to be an interview you won’t want to miss!

