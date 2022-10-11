All Indiana

The Magical Pantry offers kid a fun, interactive digital cooking experience

With fall routines back in play, many families are looking for bonding time amongst the hectic school-year schedule. One place to create those lasting memories is in the kitchen, but according to “The New York Times,” a majority (54%) of parents are on the hunt for easy recipes to make with their kids.

That said, what better way to introduce kids to the kitchen than a fun and interactive experience?

Dana Bowen and Sara Kate Gillingham, award-winning food writers and recipe developers, authors and founders of The Dynamite Shop, a culinary social club for kids joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to discuss the release of, The Magical Pantry, an interactive children’s cooking experience in collaboration with leading butter and cheese brand Kerrygold.

This one-of-a-kind digital experience makes kids a natural part of the cooking process.

