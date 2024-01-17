The man behind many TV series: Stan Zimmerman talks new book

Stan Zimmerman’s upcoming memoir, “The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore,” set to be published by Indigo River Publishing on February 13, 2024, offers a deep look into his journey.

The narrative explores Stan’s relationships not only with some of entertainment’s most remarkable women, such as Roseanne Barr, Lily Tomlin, Sandra Bernhard, Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and the iconic Golden Girls, but also the influential women within his own family.

The memoir reveals the story of Stan Zimmerman, a young Jewish boy with aspirations of becoming a wildly successful actor and eventually building his mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

Though the acting dream took a different turn, Stan found success as a versatile writer, producer, director, and playwright, contributing to renowned shows like The Golden Girls, Roseanne, and Gilmore Girls.

Rich with journal entries, “The Girls” provides an intimate look into Stan’s fascinating and multifaceted career intertwined with impactful relationships.