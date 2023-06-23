The NBA Draft and a new car… Is This Anything?

Our boys over at WIBC joined us today to discuss the NBA Draft as well as a car gifted to one unlucky Indy 500 goer.

Let’s decide, is this anything?

Last night’s NBA Draft saw two new additions to the Pacers, as well as a few Hoosiers moving into the big league.

The 8th overall pick for the Pacers was Jarace Walker, a forward out of Houston. At pick 26, the Pacers selected a guard out of Belmont, Ben Sheppard. In the second round, the Pacers added a guard from New Zealand, Mojave King, to their roster, and wrapped the evening up by selecting Isaiah Wong, a guard out of Miami for their last pick.

Two Hoosiers joined the league as well last night! Jalen Hood-Schifino joined the Lakers as the 17th overall pick, and Trayce Jackson-Davis joined the Wizards as pick 57!

If you followed the Indy 500 this year, you probably heard the story about Kyle Kirkwood’s rogue tire that totaled a Chevy Cruze in the parking lot.

Well, Robin Matthews has a new ride! The Indianapolis Motor Speedway gifted her a 2023 Chevy Equinox to make up for the totaled vehicle. Without a car, IMS President Doug Bowles let her drive the Equinox home. When Bowles heard how much she loved the car, he allowed Matthews to keep it!

So what’s the lesson to be learned? Maybe park away from the Speedway next year!