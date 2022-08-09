All Indiana

The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race Tour is coming to Indianapolis this weekend

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are turning it — turning outfits, performances and even turning time! — in an all new 2022 production of WERQ THE WORLD, taking place in over 50 major cities throughout the USA and Canada this Summer. Queen Asia O’Hara spoke with George Mallet ahead of the August 11th performance at The Murat Theatre in Indianapolis.

An experiment gone wrong has sent audiences spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022! Join RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Asia O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Vanessa Vanjie and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty, and Jorgeous* on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning fans to 2022. Produced by Voss Events, World of Wonder and VH1, the Official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour, WERQ THE WORLD, will take place at some of the continent’s largest theaters. The show premiered in Fort Lauderdale on July 8th and will sashay across North America all summer and fall. Tickets on sale now at VossEvents.com.

“This is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on earth,” says Brandon Voss, the show’s producer. “Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens from past seasons and the newest stars of season 14 come together on some incredible numbers. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in the 2022 production are the largest to date and like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before.”

“Werq The World is the official Drag Race tour for a reason,” continues Jon Norris of Voss Events. “The theatrical production is of the highest caliber. The 2022 show, in particular, is not-to-be-missed as this journey is whisking fans from their seats on a journey through space and time!” He recommends purchasing tickets soon as shows will sell out quickly.

Voss Events is a multidisciplinary creative agency specializing in event design and production, promotions, tour management, talent management, influencer relations and content creation. The company builds unique share-worthy experiences for brands and consumers through lifestyle, entertainment and nightlife programs.

Tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s WERQ THE WORLD 2022 are on sale now at VossEvents.com. Fans can snatch their favorite queen’s merch to wear to the show with FREE shipping at https://shop.vossevents.com.

*Not all talent will perform all shows. Check local listings for talent line-up.