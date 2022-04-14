All Indiana

‘The One Hour Miracle’ book inspires people to heal themselves within an hour

Is it really possible to permanently end emotional or physical pain and suffering in as little as an hour?

In an unusual approach called life centered therapy, patients claim they have been healed from chronic pain, asthma, addictions and even depression. This is also a procedure people can do themselves.

It’s all laid out step by step in the book, “The One-Hour Miracle: A 5-step Process to Guide Your Healing by doctor of psychology Andrew Hahn and licensed mental health counselor Joan Beckett.

Dr. Hahn joined us live on “All Indiana” to talk about this approach.