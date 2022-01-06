All Indiana

The Overflow Room, Martin University to help people find jobs at event this weekend

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The Overflow Room is something that started during the pandemic with a few friends who had a mission to help youth and young adults spiritually, mentally and emotionally.

It features a series of services, symposiums and conferences geared toward youth and young adults to help them grow spiritually, mentally and emotionally.

Now this weekend, The Overflow Room is part of an event that’s helping the community and is open to everyone.

Carlton Amos of the Overflow Room joined us today to share the details of their latest event that WISH-TV’s Alexis Rogers is co-hosting.

This event is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. It’s taking place at Bethel Cathedral AME Indianapolis located at 6417 Zionsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

College Football Playoff poster art auction benefits Indiana teachers

Multicultural News /

Hamilton County restaurants offering January discounts during ‘The Great Dine Out’

All Indiana /

Taste of Championship offers premium dining experience during College Football Playoff

All Indiana /

ISDH: 15,277 new COVID-19 cases, 150 new deaths; 3,303 hospitalizations

Vaccine Central /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.