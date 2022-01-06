All Indiana

The Overflow Room, Martin University to help people find jobs at event this weekend

The Overflow Room is something that started during the pandemic with a few friends who had a mission to help youth and young adults spiritually, mentally and emotionally.

It features a series of services, symposiums and conferences geared toward youth and young adults to help them grow spiritually, mentally and emotionally.

Now this weekend, The Overflow Room is part of an event that’s helping the community and is open to everyone.

Carlton Amos of the Overflow Room joined us today to share the details of their latest event that WISH-TV’s Alexis Rogers is co-hosting.

This event is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. It’s taking place at Bethel Cathedral AME Indianapolis located at 6417 Zionsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268.