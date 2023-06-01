The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis has new paddlesports adventures for Hoosiers

There’s a new way to enjoy the natural beauty of Indianapolis this summer… Paddlesports!

The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis is partnering with Frank’s Paddlesports Livery to bring water adventures to Indy’s parks! Adventure seekers in Central Indiana will be able to rent kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards to experience Indy’s parks in a new light.

Frank’s Paddlesport Livery offers boat rentals, as well as guided adventures along the White River. With four different water vessels to choose from, the whole family can find a way to get involved with Paddlesports this summer. Whether it’s kayaking, canoeing, or paddleboarding, Frank’s has you covered!

Frank’s also offers two “trips” for patrons to take through Indy’s waterways. For novices, the Where Nature Meets the City, a 4-mile trip from Rocky Ripple to Riverside, would be the perfect excursion.

For more experienced river-goers, The White River Playground, a 7-mile trip from Broad Ripple to Riverside, may provide enough thrill to satisfy that craving for exploration.

Through partnering with The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis and other nature-oriented groups in central Indiana, Frank’s has been able to provide outdoor experiences while promoting conservation and environmental sustainability efforts.

Guests David O’Rourke from The Parks Alliance and Peter Bloomquist with Frank’s put on an energetic display for us outside/in the back lot of WISH-TV studios.