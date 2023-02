All Indiana

The Passport Abuser on Instagram discusses traveling solo

(WISH) — A woman who went from being stranded on vacation in another county to earning $1.3 million through her travels made a stop Tuesday on “All Indiana.”

Shakeemah Smith goes by The Passport Abuser on Instagram. Smith has been featured in multiple publications for her efforts as a solo traveler.

During her vacation experience, she changed the narrative from “Let’s go to Dubai, everyone” to “I’m going to Dubai next week. If you want to come you can, but I’m going anyway.”