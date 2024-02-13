The Player Ball: Hoops and Icons

Sheldon Day and Darnell Smith are hosting an event titled “The Players Ball: Hoops and Icons” on Feb. 14 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, located at Butler University.

This event combines sports and entertainment, with current NFL and retired NBA players participating in competitions and judging. Former Pacers players George Hill and Jeff Teague will serve as judges and special guests, alongside current Colts players and other NFL influencers.

Additionally, attendees can look forward to VIP interactions with Keith Lee and local food businesses. The event will feature a team skills challenge, a 3-point shootout, and a dunk contest showcasing five of the world’s top dunkers. But wait…that’s not all! There will be a musical performance by none other than Lil Wayne. Moreover, the event will honor some of Indianapolis’ best scholar student-athletes, highlighting the city’s dedication to both sports and academics. Take a look above to learn more!