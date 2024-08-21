The Power of book trailers: A chat with Corinne Cavanaugh

Today we chatted with Corinne Cavanaugh, a digital marketing expert and author, about how book trailers are huge when promoting new books.

Corinne is a busy gal with a successful social media agency and also an author who writes women’s fiction, bringing up important topics in a fun, easy way.

Her debut novel, “An Audacious Woman,” is part of a series entitled The Audacious Series and has been dubbed “Bridgerton” meets “Sex in the City.”

Corinne related that one of the best tools available to create interest in a book is a book trailer.

Trailers take a book’s story and turn it into a short video that will capture the attention of readers.

She shared her personal experience of creating a trailer for her book and how it helped her book stand out from the crowd.

Her book, “An Audacious Woman,” has already received some good reviews for its engaging storyline and the character’s plights.

Interested in learning more about Corinne and her work? Follow her on Instagram @corinnecava, or visit her website judaiciousbook.com.