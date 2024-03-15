Search
The Queen of Gardening covers cultivation

by: Divine Triplett
Linda Vater, known for her gardening skills, will be joining the studio live to help us get prepared for Spring!

She’ll chat about her upcoming stint at the Indiana Flower + Patio show this weekend, focusing on garden-inspired living.

Linda will share tips and insights, giving viewers a peek into her gardening approach.

With her wealth of experience in creating beautiful outdoor spaces, viewers can learn from her expertise and get inspired to spruce up their own gardens.

