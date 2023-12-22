The recipe for celebrating life, people, and genuine connections

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the pursuit of fulfillment, we often find ourselves seeking success, freedom, love, joy, acceptance, and a sense of belonging.

We try to satiate our hunger with various pursuits, from accomplishments to the distractions of the digital age, only to discover that we still feel an emptiness, a sense that we haven’t done enough or aren’t enough.

“Sundays With Salvator: 52 Recipes to Cultivate Conversation, Connection & Community,” the latest book by bestselling author Karen Mangia, offers a unique perspective on this quest for satisfaction.

In this heartfelt memoir, readers are invited to join Karen as she shares the profound conversations she had with her 100-year-old grandfather, a first-generation American and WWII Veteran, during their Sunday dinners.

Through these conversations, they delve deep into the essence of success and explore the ways to leave a lasting legacy.

“Sundays With Salvator” celebrates cherished traditions, from family recipes to generational wisdom and the power of gathering.

It encourages readers to incorporate these simple yet meaningful ingredients into their own lives, fostering conversation, connection, community, and ultimately, contentment.