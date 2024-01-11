The region’s largest whiskey event coming to Indy

Bobby Finan, the founder of Whiskey Riot, has announced that the region’s largest whiskey event is set to make its debut in Indianapolis.

Celebrated nationally as the premier event of the year for both whiskey enthusiasts and those eager to explore the world of whiskey, Whiskey Riot promises to gather an impressive array of whiskey brands under one roof for an unforgettable night.

The event not only showcases an extraordinary selection of fine whiskies but also offers attendees an immersive and unique experience that stands out in the vibrant landscape of Indianapolis.

Whiskey Riot is poised to become a must-attend occasion, bringing together connoisseurs and newcomers alike to savor the rich and diverse world of whiskey in a single, remarkable evening.