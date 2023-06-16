Search
The Revivalists bring their energetic show and new music to Indy

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted:

The rock band The Revivalists is set to perform in Indy next month, and lead singer David Shaw recently spoke with Alexis about their upcoming show and new music. The band is thrilled to reconnect with fans after the pandemic and will be playing songs from their latest album as well as fan favorites. They are also organizing meet and greets to show appreciation, especially for frontline workers. Their latest album, “Pour It Out Into the Night,” reflects a positive and grateful outlook on life. The band is excited to give back to the communities that have supported them. Indiana fans should prepare for an energetic show at the TCU Amphitheater on July 29.

