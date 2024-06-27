The Riley Center: Putting children in a position to win

Tonight, the CEO of The Riley Center, Leatrice Riley, along with children Gabrielle Bell and Bronx Steele, joined us on the show to talk about the center’s upcoming gala.

This special event is important because it helps raise money and support for the center’s work.

The Riley Center’s mission is to serve the community.

They provide various services to help people in need.

By coming together for the gala, they aim to gather more resources to continue their good work and make a positive impact on the community.