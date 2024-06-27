Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Riley Center: Putting children in a position to win

Putting children in a position to win

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight, the CEO of The Riley Center, Leatrice Riley, along with children Gabrielle Bell and Bronx Steele, joined us on the show to talk about the center’s upcoming gala.

This special event is important because it helps raise money and support for the center’s work.

The Riley Center’s mission is to serve the community.

They provide various services to help people in need.

By coming together for the gala, they aim to gather more resources to continue their good work and make a positive impact on the community.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy bicyclists report being chased...
Local News /
Son of former Colts player...
I-Team 8 /
Promoting wellness and preventive care...
Multicultural News /
Mom wants justice after 5-month-old...
I-Team 8 /
Tasty Takeout: Dick’s Last Resort
All Indiana /
Love & Whiskey: Unfiltered Book...
All Indiana /
Focus on Food: Helping to...
All Indiana /
68 sick and injured children...
International News /