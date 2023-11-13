‘The Rock’ entering politics and it’s Chicken Nugget Day…Is This Anything?

On a recent episode of Trevor Noah’s podcast “What Now?” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, known for his wrestling career and big-screen success, revealed that he has been approached by multiple parties about the possibility of entering politics, particularly as a presidential candidate.

The 2021 poll showing that 46 percent of U.S. adults would support him as a presidential candidate seemed to have left him “blown away” by the enthusiasm some people have for his potential political career.

While Johnson didn’t specify which political parties had approached him, he did not commit to running for office at this time.

However, he expressed a willingness to consider it if it’s what the people would ultimately want.

As the prospect of a celebrity like “The Rock” entering politics continues to be a topic of discussion, it raises questions about the evolving intersection of entertainment and politics in today’s world.

On a lighter note, amidst political speculations, a social poll conducted by State Farm gained significant attention on Twitter, amassing around 1.1 million views.

This poll asked fans to determine the preferred dipping sauce to accompany chicken nuggets.

Initially, ketchup seemed to have a strong lead, but in a surprising twist, honey mustard rallied in the final moments to emerge as the preferred sauce among the 8,469 total votes tallied.

Whether discussing presidential aspirations or chicken nugget condiments, it’s evident that public discourse can span a wide spectrum of topics in today’s digital age.

HONEY MUSTARD – 28.4% (2404.596 VOTES)

BARBECUE – 27.6% (2332.244 VOTES)

DEFINITELY RANCH – 23.7% (2009.573 VOTES)

KETCHUP – 20.3%

So…you know what we’re about to ask you. The burning question. IS….THIS…ANYTHING????