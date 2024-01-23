‘The Rock’ joins WWE Board; Man who stole ‘Oz’ red slippers reveals why

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, known for his career in wrestling and entertainment, is making a strategic shift from muscle shirts to business suits as he joins the board of directors for T-K-O Group Holdings.

This entity encompasses the recently merged WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

Effective immediately, Johnson takes on a prominent role on the board, supported by a substantial compensation of thirty million dollars in stock awards to bolster the brand. Notably, he secures full ownership of his stage name.

In tandem with this announcement, the company unveils a significant partnership with Netflix, designating the streaming giant as the exclusive home for WWE Raw starting next year.

In another intriguing story, the man who pilfered the iconic ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” discloses his motives.

Terry Martin, now 76, claims he stole the shoes in 2005 at the request of an old mob associate, driven by a desire for “one last score.” After an FBI sting operation in 2018, the stolen slippers were recovered, and Martin awaits sentencing next week.