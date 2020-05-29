The Rugged Company overcomes hardship, family tragedy during COVID-19 pandemic

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — When News 8 last checked in with Corey Cole and his business, The Rugged Company, he was in need of some support at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

His company, which creates soap and skin care products, was in big trouble.

“It got really scary there for a few weeks,” Cole said. “We didn’t know if we’d be able to keep our doors open.”

The Rugged Company struggled to survive with its new strategy of selling hand sanitizer. Cole had to minimize his staff.

Little did News 8 know that interview connected him with someone who could help: an old acquaintance that would become a new business partner, someone who needed hand sanitizer and lots of it.

“We’re now producing thousands of bottles a day,” Cole said. “It’s a blessing to be able to keep doing what we’re doing.”

However, Cole shared with News 8 “All Indiana” reporter Randall Newsome that, unfortunately, the blessing also came with tragedy because of the coronavirus.

“My grandparents passed away two days ago,” he said. “After 62 years of marriage they went on the same day.”

His grandmother in the afternoon and his grandfather that night. Cole said he’s at peace knowing that his grandparents won’t have to mourn without each other, but that doesn’t make it hurt any less. In the meantime, he pushes on with his family in his heart and with the support of his Rugged Company family.

“We have 35 different families that we support, and what’s amazing about everyone that’s here right now is these are all of our youth group kids and all the kids in our church,” he said. “People that mean a lot in our lives.”

Now with Cole’s team back working again, they can produce thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer not just for people here in central Indiana, but people all over the country.

They’ll continue to pay it forward by helping supply people on the front lines in their community with sanitizer and safety kits. He’s even planning a fundraiser in the middle of their comeback to serve the community.

“Why not?” Cole said. “We would not be here without their support so why would we not give back?”

