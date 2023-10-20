The Ultimate Variety Show: Vegas top impersonators

The Edward Twins, a dynamic duo of impersonators, are set to light up Carmel’s Feinstein’s on October 21st with their dazzling show featuring over 100 stars.

Anthony and Eddie Edwards, known as Las Vegas’ top impersonators, have earned a reputation as the country’s premiere celebrity illusionists.

Their act involves the use of Hollywood-grade makeup, prosthetics, and the creations of top fashion designers to transform themselves into an array of A-list celebrities.

The result is a spellbinding and endlessly entertaining performance that brings iconic stars to life on stage.

Don’t miss this chance to witness their incredible talent in Carmel!