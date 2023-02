All Indiana

‘The Upshaws’ actor Jermelle Simon talks about Netflix series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bernard is part of a working-class family in Indiana who’s striving for a better life and a happy home.

Jermelle Simon stars as Bernard, who finds out he has a 9-year-old daughter, in “The Upshaws.” Season 3 began streaming Friday on Netflix.

Simon stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to talk about working with Kim Richards, Wanda Sykes and Indianapolis native Mike Epps.