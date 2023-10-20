Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Wine & Food Experience returns to Indianapolis

The Ultimate Wine and Food Experience

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready, food enthusiasts, because The Wine & Food Experience presented by USA TODAY is making its return to Indianapolis!

This eagerly anticipated event promises a day filled with the finest libations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to savor delectable creations from acclaimed local chefs.

But that’s not all – guests will also have the chance to indulge in premier wines, craft beers, and exquisite spirits expertly curated by the city’s top mixologists and sommeliers.

The excitement doesn’t end there; we’re thrilled to announce that Jared Bobkin will be joining us on the show to provide all the juicy details about this epic food lover’s gathering.

Mark your calendars; this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD identifies off-duty officer who...
Crime Watch 8 /
Tasty Takeout: John’s Famous Stew
All Indiana /
Dr. Edward Hallowell and Documentarian...
All Indiana /
The Ultimate Variety Show: Vegas...
All Indiana /
About half of children share...
Health Spotlight /
Carmel mayoral candidates look to...
Political News /
Cher teams up with 96-year-old...
Entertainment /
Pendleton corrections officer released from...
Local News /