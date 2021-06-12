All Indiana

Theatre Academy performing ‘Cinderella’ at Marian University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy is bringing “Cinderella” to life at Marian University.

Student actors will perform the classic fairy tale to the stage in front of a live audience.

The academy’s artistic director, Jane Hachiya-Weiner, talked with News 8 while her actors shared their excitement about their upcoming performance.

With the event still under COVID-19 restrictions, in-person tickets to the show are sold-out, but tickets for digital access are still on sale.

The performances will be 2 p.m and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Marian University Theatre at 3200 Cold Spring Road.