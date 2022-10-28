All Indiana

Three superpowers you can activate right now

Inside every one of us are three incredible superpowers we either choose to use or ignore.

It is when you learn to harness those abilities that everything starts to shift and scale for you in your life.

That’s the message from meditation coach, meditative poet and entrepreneur Sultan Deniz who joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss her book, “My Ocean Of Life. For All Searching Souls. For You: Your Meditative Guide to Transformation, Inspiration and Your True Self,” superpowers you can activate and more.