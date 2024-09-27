Tim Spears joins the WISH-TV family

Search
by: Dylan Hodges
Tim Spears has joined WISH-TV as the newest member of the I-Team and the weekend anchor. Spears, who previously worked in South Bend, expressed his excitement about joining the team and contributing to the station’s mission. “I love the mission of the station. It really helps people connect to their communities,” he said. Outside of work, Spears enjoys hiking, sports, and is a passionate cinephile and wrestling fan. He looks forward to being part of the WISH-TV family and serving the Indianapolis community.

