Timeshare industry trends show growth among younger generations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The timeshare industry is gaining traction among younger generations, with Gen Z and millennials making up more than half of U.S. timeshare owners, according to a new report from the trade association for vacation ownership.

Jason Gamel, president and CEO of ARDA (America Resort Development Association), shared key insights from the white paper that explores trends shaping the industry. According to Gamel, About ten million families in the U.S. own a timeshare, and 57% of purchases are from Gen X, Gen Z and millennials.

Key drivers for younger consumers include familiarity, flexibility and variety. Gammel explained that many millennials and Gen Z travelers are familiar with timeshares through family vacations or previous rentals. Modern timeshares’ flexibility, allowing travelers to choose how much time to reserve and explore new destinations, has also attracted younger buyers.

The industry is also seeing a rise in “experiential travel,” where timeshare owners gain access to exclusive events such as live sports, concerts and private dining experiences. Gammel explained that these experiences make timeshare ownership more appealing, especially for younger buyers seeking unique vacation moments.

Additionally, spacious accommodations remain a key draw for timeshare owners. With large kitchens, multiple bedrooms and in-room laundry, timeshares offer a comfortable and convenient way for families to relax while on vacation.

The future of the timeshare industry looks promising, with younger generations embracing its flexibility and value for unique travel experiences.