Tiny XIII art show opens, showcasing ‘tiny’ art from local artists

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)- On Dec. 6, Gallery 924 is opening TINY XIII, the organization’s 13th annual art show. TINY XII features hundreds of original artworks that are 6″x6″x6″ or smaller. This year, the art show has over 500 artworks from 130 local artists on sale and display.

For a first look at some of the art on display, All Indiana Host Marlee Thomas spoke with Gallery 924 Artist Engagement Manager Kate Oberreich.

“The original idea was to showcase as many local artists as we could,” Oberreich said. “We wanted to show the breadth and variety and depth of the art forms available in Central Indiana.”

“The artists receive almost the entire amount of sales. We do have a small commission, but we really want this to benefit the artists.”

The show is open through Dec. 19, with a bonus day on Jan. 2 after the holidays.