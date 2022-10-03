All Indiana

Tips, advice to prevent dangerous falls

by: Tierra Carpenter
“Falling” is a serious threat for senior citizens 65-years and older.

Broken bones or head injuries result in one out of five falls, and falling once doubles your chances of falling again.

Staying in good health at any age requires people to take charge of their own health.

That’s the message in the book, “Age is Not A Number – A Geriatrician’s Secrets for Getting the Most Out of Life,” written by Geriatrician Doctor Ankur Patel.

He joined us Monday on “All Indiana” with some wellness wisdom when it comes to falling.

