Tips and tricks to spring clean your makeup bag

by: Divine Triplett
What good does beautiful makeup look mean if your makeup tools are dirty? That’s where we come in to help you out.

Joining us today is the one and only Temara Payton, WISH-TV’s beauty expert!

She joined us to share her “spring cleaning” tips for your make-up bag.

Along with this advice, she shared details on how to clean your brushes, how to know when make-up is expired, and what you should refresh with.

More advice from Temara Payton:

