Top 5 Beauty Recaps of 2023

Beauty Beat with T – WISH-TV’s Beauty Expert, Temara Payton, is back to provide you with a recap of the finest beauty tips and trends to conclude the year 2023.

From skincare routines to makeup hacks, Temara Payton has curated the best advice to help you look and feel your best as we bid farewell to this year. Stay tuned for expert insights and the latest in beauty to ensure you shine brightly as we welcome a new year.