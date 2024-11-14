Cyber Monday, Black Friday deals offer discounts on tech gadgets

With the holiday shopping season underway, retailers are rolling out Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, offering significant discounts on tech gadgets and gift items. Tech expert Jennifer Jolly shared insights into some of the top products available this year, from wearable tech to home security devices, catering to a wide range of interests and budgets.

Wearables Take Center Stage

Wearable technology continues to be a popular choice, with new devices boasting advanced features. Jolly highlighted the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which includes enhanced AI-powered health and fitness tracking. “This watch is packed with features like tailored wellness tips and sleep apnea tracking,” she said.

Also new are the Galaxy Buds 3, offering a sleek design, crisp audio, and innovative AI features, such as real-time language translation. “Imagine hearing someone speak in another language, and the earbuds translate it into your native language—it’s incredible,” Jolly added.

Upgraded Home Cleaning Tech

For those looking to simplify household chores, Jolly recommended the Roomba Combo j10 Max Plus Auto-Wash Dock, an upgraded vacuum and mop combo. “This smart device identifies the dirtiest rooms, prioritizes cleaning, and even washes its own mop pad,” she explained. The device is expected to see a $400 discount for Cyber Monday.

Compact Home Security Options

The Blink Mini 2 security camera offers a compact, affordable solution for home security. Equipped with features like color night vision, a built-in LED spotlight, and two-way audio, it’s versatile for indoor or outdoor use. “You can even get smart notifications, such as person detection, with a $3 monthly subscription,” Jolly said. The camera will be available for just $20 during Black Friday sales.

Portable Power for Adventurers

For outdoor enthusiasts, the Schneider off-grid portable power station is a must-have. “This small but powerful generator can charge smartphones, laptops, and even small appliances,” Jolly said. Flexible charging options include USB-C and wall outlets. Starting at $320, it’s ideal for camping or emergency use at home.

Craft Beer at Home

Craft beer lovers can explore the Pinter, an all-in-one brewing and draft machine from the UK, now available in the U.S. “It lets you brew 12 pints of beer or hard cider at home with minimal effort,” Jolly said. The kit includes two Pinter packs and is currently available for $49, more than $100 off its regular price. “This is what I’m getting my husband for Christmas this year,” she added.

Holiday Tech for Every Lifestyle

From smart gadgets to innovative home solutions, this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals provide options for every lifestyle. Whether shopping for practical upgrades or unique gifts, these discounts make it easier to check off holiday wish lists while staying within budget.