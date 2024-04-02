Total solar eclipse to make landfall in 15 states

Indianapolis, like many other places in the United States, is eagerly awaiting a special event: a total solar eclipse. This upcoming eclipse is expected to be even more amazing than the memorable one in 2017, and NASA says it’s partly because the sun has been more active lately.

People in Indianapolis are excited about this event, as it’s a rare chance to see something incredible in the sky. NASA scientist Morgan McFall-Johnsen says that the sun has been more active lately, which adds to the excitement. This means there might be more interesting things to see during the eclipse.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun’s light for a short time. This allows people to see the sun’s outer atmosphere, called the corona. With the sun being more active, the corona might look more vibrant and interesting than usual.

As the eclipse gets closer, people in Indianapolis are getting more and more excited. Whether they’re watching from their backyard or joining organized events, everyone is looking forward to seeing this amazing natural event—the total solar eclipse, made even more special by the sun’s recent activity.