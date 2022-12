All Indiana

Tribute artist celebrates Elton John

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An artist is bringing in the New Year by paying tribute to Elton John.

It’s happening from 7:45-10:45 p.m. Saturday at the Feinstein’s Hotel in Carmel. The tribute will feature Craig A. Meyer.

Meyer joined All Indiana to discuss what people can expect to see at the tribute.

For more details, watch the video above! Click here to purchase tickets.