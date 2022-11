All Indiana

Triple Bleesed Inc. to host annual Turkey Drive this weekend

It’s a turkey drive that just seems to get bigger and better every year, since starting just four years ago.

Triple Blessed Inc. is partnering with Men of Vision Empowering AKA M.O.V.E. once again for this community-driven endeavor.

This Saturday it’s happening at Eagledale Plaza, Tarkington Park, Community Alliance of the Far East Side and Washington Park.

