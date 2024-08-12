Tripp the Tumbleweed: Exploring national parks one book at a time

Ed and Christy Bray, the creative minds behind the beloved character “Tripp the Tumbleweed,” joined us to share more about their exciting book series.

Tripp is on a unique mission to visit all of the United States National Parks, and each book in the series captures his adventures in a different park.

Readers, both young and old, can follow Tripp as he travels across the country, discovering the beauty and wonder of America’s natural landscapes.

The series not only entertains but also educates readers about the importance of preserving these national treasures.

So, where is Tripp headed next? Ed and Christy Bray promise more exciting adventures as Tripp continues his journey.

Through their storytelling, they hope to inspire a love for nature and exploration in their readers.

Keep an eye out for the next installment in Tripp’s adventures and join him as he explores the great outdoors!