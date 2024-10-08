Try the samples at World Food Championships at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The World Food Championships is a high-stakes food sport competition, with 1,500 U.S. competitors try to be deemed the best.

The competition is coming Nov. 8-12 to the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. The event will feature 300 cooking teams and more than 30 vendors with food samples. Tickets for a single day start at $15 — with a buy-one, get-one offer for to get a second ticket for $7.50 — and parking starts at $10 a day if purchased in advance.



Chef Ross Katz of RHB Resources won the golden ticket in the qualifying rounds sending him straight to the main event. In the video, Katz talks with “All Indiana” host Cody Adams about the upcoming event.