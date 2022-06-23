All Indiana

Two-time Grammy nominee Skip Marley on the connection between music and healing

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Music has a powerful impact on our physical, emotional, and spiritual health.

This is what inspired nationally recognized yoga expert, Kathyrn Leary, and two-time Grammy-nominated singer and grandson of Bob Marley, Skip Marley, to team up and create the online health and wellness platform OneFireflight.

In a Wednesday segment of “All INdiana,” Leary and Marley discuss the new platform and how it’s designed to connect and educate people of all fitness levels about the importance of mind, body, soul, and music.

